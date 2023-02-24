UAE authority announces road closure on February 24

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced the closure of some roads on Friday, February 24. The temporary road closure was announced to make way for UAE Tour 2023. UAE Tour 2023 is a major cycling event that is being hosted by the emirate.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police shared the routes that will be affected on its social media handle. It urged all residents to use alternate routes.

Routes will be opened up at 2.51pm. Some of the major routes that will be affected are:

Also Read: Paris Hilton welcomes her first baby; reveals that she had an abortion back when she was in her 20s

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Street

Khuzam Road

Corniche Road

Shamal Bridge

Al Digdaga Bridge

Yanas Mountain Exit

Al Duhaisah Road

Abdullah bin Mohammed Street

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road