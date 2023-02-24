UAE authority announces road closure on February 24

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced the closure of some roads on Friday, February 24. The temporary road closure was announced to make way for UAE Tour 2023. UAE Tour 2023 is a major cycling event that is being hosted by the emirate.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police shared the routes that will be affected on its social media handle. It urged all residents to use alternate routes.
Routes will be opened up at 2.51pm. Some of the major routes that will be affected are:
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Street
Khuzam Road
Corniche Road
Shamal Bridge
Al Digdaga Bridge
Yanas Mountain Exit
Al Duhaisah Road
Abdullah bin Mohammed Street
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road
