Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses his confidence in the country’s victory against invasion by Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, voiced his confidence in his nation’s victory over the Russian invasion on Thursday. The comments come as the UN celebrated the occasion with a historic vote in which it compelled Moscow to leave right away.

On his social media, Zelensky reportedly said, ‘We have not broken down, we have faced numerous ordeals, and we will conquer,’ according to AFP.

‘We will hold accountable everyone who brought this atrocity, this war, to our country.’

The West has been supporting Kyiv ever since the war started, and G7 ministers discussed further sanctions against Russia while the White House unveiled other ‘sweeping new steps.’

Ukraine’s military chief Kyrylo Budanov warned that Russia has been planning a missile attack on Friday ahead of its year anniversary.

However, in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a victory as he laid flowers at the Tomb of an unknown soldier.

He said, ‘Russia’s unbreakable unity is the key to our victory.’

The war in Ukraine has devastated swathes, and has turned Russia into a pariah in the West, as per Western sources, and caused over 150,000 deaths.