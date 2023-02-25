3 DRG jawans martyred in encounter with Maoists

Ranchi: 3 District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans, including an assistant sub inspector (ASI), were martyred in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The encounter took place between Jagargunda and Kunded villages.

The security personnel were carrying out a search operation in the region. Maoists opened fire on the security team and they retaliated to it. In the ensuing gunfire, 3 security personnel were killed. The deceased DRG security personnel were identified as ASI Ramuram Nag, assistant constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed deep sorrow and condemned the cowardly act.

Earlier on February 5, Neelkanth Kakem, president of BJP’s Awapalli mandal in Bijapur, was killed by Maoists. On February 10, vice president of BJP in Narayanpur district Sagar Sahu was shot dead by Maoists in Narayanpur district while a former sarpanch identified as Ramdhar Alami (43) was hacked to death in Dantewada district on February 11.