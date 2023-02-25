3 sisters dead, 11 wounded as vehicle rolls over in Nagaur, Rajasthan

In Rajasthan’s Nagaur area on Friday, a car toppled, killing three sisters and injuring eleven others, informed authorities.

The passengers were returning from a family ritual when the tragedy happened close to Untwalia village. According to witnesses, the driver of the car lost control of the steering while attempting to prevent a collision with another vehicle.

Champli Devi, Mangi Devi, and Ganga Devi were named as the victims. Four of the other eleven passengers in the automobile who sustained injuries were sent to Jodhpur for medical attention.