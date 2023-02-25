Authority in Dubai announces free shuttle bus service

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has decided to operate free shuttle bus services today. The authority will operate free bus services for UAE residents and visitors who are planning to watch the Super Cup 2023 on February 25. The tournament is expected to run from 8.30pm to 11pm.

Residents can can park their cars at the designated slots at Al Boom Tourist Village and Al Wasl Sports Club and then ride the free shuttle to the Super Cup’s venue, Al Maktoum Stadium (Al Nasr Club).

Also Read: IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

The RTA shared a map of the venue, where the parking spots and pick-and-drop locations are marked: