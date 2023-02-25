Country singer Brad Paisley releases new song called ‘Same Here’ featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As Russian troops invaded Ukraine a year ago, country music singer Brad Paisley watched the news on television and, like many others across the world, felt powerless as he saw images of people running from their homes.

The three-time Grammy winner remembers that ‘the world felt like it was in a fresh place that it hadn’t been in decades.’

On Friday, the first anniversary of the start of the war, Paisley will release a new song titled ‘Same Here,’ in which the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, extols the virtues of his nation and people.

The track is the first off Paisley’s upcoming album, Son of the Mountains, which will be released by Universal Music Group Nashville later this year.

The West Virginia native wrote the song with Lee Thomas Miller (co-writer on Paisley hits ‘The World’ and ‘Perfect Storm’) and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. It’s a three-part narrative that reflects on universal similarities, despite distance and language.

While it doesn’t mention Ukraine specifically, the song ends with Paisley and Zelenskyy in conversation, recorded during a video call. Zelenskyy talks about Ukrainians’ desire for freedom, adding ‘There is no distance between our two countries in such values.’