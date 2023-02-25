IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. The package named ‘Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra’ will cover some prominent sites associated with the life of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The 07 nights and 08 days tour will be carried out in a Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The first journey of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra will be from New Delhi in April 2023. The package is under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative by the Ministry of Railways.

The proposed tour from Delhi will stop first at Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Baba Saheb (Bhim Janam Bhoomi). Then the train will stop at Nagpur railway station where tourists proceed to visit Deekshabhoomi, a consecrated monument of Navayana Buddhism. Then the traqin will leave to Sanchi to visit the stupa and other Buddhist sites. The next destination will be Varanasi. Gaya is the the final destination where the tourists will be taken to the holy site of Bodhgaya to visit the famous Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries. Rajgir and Nalanda, the other important Buddhist sites would also be covered by road. The tour will finally terminate at New Delhi.

Passengers can board / de-board the train at Delhi, Mathura and Agra Cantt stations. For more details, interested passengers may visit the official site.