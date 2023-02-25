Know how to book train tickets for children aged below 5 years

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has said that it did not charge any rule for ticket booking for children. As per the national transporter, kids below 5 years of age do not need a reservation for travelling and can travel on a train without a ticket. However, if a berth is needed, full adult fare has to be paid by booking a ticket. Passengers can select the option of infant seats in the trains to avail free ticket facility for the kids.

According to the Indian Railways, if the passengers are taking a full berth for the kid between 5-11 years of age, then full fare has to be paid to the Railways. If they don’t take a full berth, then they will have to pay only half the ticket price. For children below 5 years, the Passenger Reservation System has not put any option of not taking a child berth after filling the names of children between the age of one to four years.

Steps to book a train ticket:

Visit the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at irctc.co.in/mobile. Download the IRCTC app from the play store on your mobile phone.

For new users, you will have to register on the portal.

Log in with your existing IRCTC user id and password or newly created credentials.

On the homepage, click on the option ‘Plan My Bookings’ under the section ‘Train Ticketing’ option.

Now, select your journey date, train, and departure station.

Then, click on the ‘Search Trains’ option.

A list of trains will appear on your screen.

After deciding on the trains, click on the option ‘Passenger Details’ to add passengers.

Click on the ‘Review Journey Details’ option to check and confirm all the booking details that you have entered.

Now, tap on the option ‘Proceed to Pay’ to make payments.