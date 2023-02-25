KSDMA issues health warning amid hiking temperature

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has recommended people not to spend the entire 11 am–3 pm period in direct sunlight due to the high temperatures. On Friday, the state’s typical temperature was 34.4 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the district of Palakkad registered the state’s maximum temperature: 38.5 degrees Celsius. Munnar recorded the lowest temperature, which was 25.21 degrees Celsius.

The following districts’ temperatures were recorded: Kumarakom in the Kottayam district 34.21, 33.4 in Kozhikode, 32.4 in Thiruvananthapuram, and 31.8 in Kochi in the Ernakulam district.

Veena George, the minister of health, urged taking extra precautions to prevent fires and burn injuries as the temperature rises. In general hospitals, there are resources for treating burn injuries. Burns units are available for specialised care at the medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, the minister added.