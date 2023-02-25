Market capitalization of BSE-listed companies fall by Rs 8.30 lakh crores

Mumbai: Market capitalization of BSE-listed companies slipped down by Rs 8.30 lakh crores in last six days. Equity investors became poorer by Rs 8.30 lakh crore as equities continued their slide for the sixth consecutive day on Friday.

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has tanked Rs 8,30,322.61 crore to reach Rs 2,60,00,662.99 crore in last six days. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,417.24 crore on Thursday.