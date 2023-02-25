Punjab’s top cop directs officers to take tough action against lawbreakers

The Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday presided over a state-level review meeting via video conference and gave all the officers orders to conduct professional policing and take strict action against all lawbreakers to maintain the law and order in the state. His goal is to rid Punjab of gangsters and drugs.

The top cop in Punjab urged local officers to take tough action against lawbreakers and declared that the force is dedicated to upholding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s vision of maintaining safety and security in the state.

To review the state of law and order in Punjab, DGP Gaurav Yadav convened a virtual meeting with officers from all ranks.

To maximise and bolster manpower and audit resources, all ADGP/IGP rank officers have been ordered to frequently visit districts.

Due to Khalistan supporters’ attacks, riots, and kidnappings, Punjab has been struggling to maintain law and order in the state. The state also has a grave drug problem, which the chief minister has promised to address.