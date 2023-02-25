Strong earthquake strikes Russia

Moscow: A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck the Kamchatka region in the Far East part of Russia. According to the Geophysical Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GC RAS), the earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast in the south of the peninsula at a depth of 64 km. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 170 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in Russian Far East.

There is no immediate report of any injury, causality or damage to property. More details awaited.