The Chief Justice of India on student suicides: ‘Centuries old battle’

On Saturday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud expressed concern over reports of student suicides and stated his thoughts were with the victims’ bereaved families.

He added he was perplexed as to why students are being pressured to commit suicide by our universities.

He claimed that incidences involving victims from marginalised populations are increasingly widespread, citing the recent reported suicide of a Dalit student at IIT Bombay.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) stated during his convocation speech at The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) in this city that judges in India have a critical role in engaging with society both within and outside of courtrooms to promote social change.

‘A Dalit student at IIT Bombay committed suicide, according to a recent article I read. I was brought back to last year’s Adivasi student suicide at National Law University in Odisha.’ ‘My sympathy is extended to the students’ families. The fact that students are being pushed to forfeit their priceless lives has me wondering, however, where our institutions are going wrong’ CJI stated.