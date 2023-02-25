UAE residents can pay for parking through WhatsApp: Details inside

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that now residents can parking tickets through WhatsApp. By using this, drivers can save 30 fils on SMS.

Parking is now as easy as sending a WhatsApp to RTA’s Chatbot Mahboub on 971 58 8009090. You will even save 30 fils on regular SMS payment,’RTA said on its website.

How to pay via WhatsApp:

Plate number (space) zone number (space) duration

It should look something like this: A00000 000A 2

The parking ticket cost will be deducted from the digital wallet of the motorists.

However, motorists can also pay for public parking through SMS.

On March 28, RTA announced shifting the free public from Fridays to Sundays in line with the change in the weekend. This means paid parking zones would be free to use on Sundays, instead of Fridays as was the case earlier. Parking fees are applicable for 14 hours daily from 8am to 10pm, except Sundays and public holidays.