UK places export restrictions on all military equipment used by Russia

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Britain imposed additional sanctions against it, including bans on imports of iron and steel products as well as exports of every weapon Russia has ever used in battle.

In an effort to cripple Moscow’s economy and reduce its capacity to wage war on its neighbour, Britain has frozen assets and targeted a number of Russian officials and companies in recent months.

It declared that it would target an additional 92 people and organisations, including some of Vladimir Putin’s allies, like Matthias Warnig, the head of Nord Stream 2.