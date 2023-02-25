‘Vaishali’ to ‘Oh My Darling’; Some well-known Mollywood lip-locking scenes

A moment from the movie’s trailer went viral just a few weeks before ‘Oh My Darling’ actually opened in theatres. Joel and Jenny’s lover, played by Anikha Surendran, share a passionate kiss with Melvin G Babu. The lip-lock has been a popular topic of conversation ever since. Throughout the film’s promotion, Anikha, who made her Mollywood debut as a young performer and became famous for her adorable emotions in movies like ‘Bhaskar The Rascal,’ was frequently questioned if she had any hesitations about performing the sequence.

We examine some of the most sensational lip-lock situations in Mollywood as the video continues to go viral even after the movie came out in theatres on Friday.

Vaishali

Suparna Anand and Sanjay Mitra appear in the Vaishali song ‘Indraneelimayolam,’ which has multiple sensual sequences, including a lip-lock scene. It was perhaps one of the most daring movies to come out of Mollywood. Lip-lock situations were relatively uncommon back then, therefore Bharathan deserves praise for perfectly capturing the chemistry between the two characters. The main character of the movie is Vaisali, a devadasi girl sent with the ulterior goal of seducing Rishyashringan, the son of Mahirshi Vibhandakan.

‘Mayaanadhi’

One of the most daring moments in Mollywood was arguably the lip-lock between the characters Maathan and Appu, played by Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi. In the song ‘Mizhiyil,’ composed by Rex Vijayan and sung by Shahabaz Aman, the lovers share some incredibly private moments that lead to them kissing for a very long period.

‘Honey Bee’

A passionate lip-lock kiss is shared on a boat by Asif Ali (Sebastian) and Bhavana (Angel), who met while making the delightful romantic comedy ‘Honey Bee,’ as they attempt to flee the wrath of Angel’s family after eloping on the eve of her wedding. Although it is obvious that the two have locked lips, director Lal Jr. chose to somewhat blur the scene, possibly to make it look less brazen.

‘Nidra’

Without a doubt, one of the most original love scenes in Mollywood is the lip-lock scene between Raju and Ashwathy while they are underwater. It’s a heartwarming viewing thanks to the gloomy background music and the strong emotional interaction between Sidharth Bharathan and Rima Kallingal’s characters.