6.2 Magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Papua New Guinea is a country in Oceania.

The earthquake occurred at 21:24:48 (UTC 05:30) and hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, at a depth of 38.2 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake’s epicentre was 6.111°S and 149.793°E, respectively. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.