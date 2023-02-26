Banks to remain shut on these days in March: Full list

New Delhi: According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list, banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in March. This includes all Sundays and the fourth Saturday of the month. Some of the holidays in the list are also specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

List of Bank Holidays in March 2023:

March 3: Chapchar Kut

March 5: Sunday

March 7: Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra

March 8: Dhuleti/Doljatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 9: Holi

March 11: Second Saturday of the month

March 12: Sunday

March 19: Sunday

March 22: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day/1st Navratra

March 25: Fourth Saturday

March 26: Sunday

March 30: Shree Ram Navami