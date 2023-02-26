Benefits of raw camel milk

The two most prevalent medical conditions in the world are cancer and diabetes. Experts agree that maintaining a routine and consuming a nutritious diet are the simplest ways to live a healthy life. But maintaining a healthy diet can sometimes seem unthinkable in the world of tainted foods. According to recent studies, raw camel milk is healthier for diabetes than cow milk. Camel milk is known to be full of anti-oxidants, immunoglobulins, and lactoferrin, all of which increase immunity and serve as a barrier against various diseases.

Camel milk and cow milk have similar amounts of protein, calcium, fat, and iron when compared in terms of their nutritional value. But, there are schools of thought which suggest that raw camel milk is more beneficial than cow milk.

According to studies, camel milk contains less lactose, which is what causes blood sugar levels to rise, and less carbs, which is helpful for diabetes patients. As a result, it benefits both type 1 and type 2 diabetics.

A study indicated that camel milk consumption clearly had a lessened impact on diabetes, which was published in the International Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism. Throughout the trial, 20 diabetic patients were instructed to drink 500 ml of camel milk daily for two months. It was discovered that camel milk helped to improve insulin levels and also helped to manage glycemic levels.

As per experts, it is advisable to consume it raw because boiling may reduce the goodness of this milk, and pasteurisation of this milk is not possible. Also, it has been found that consuming two cups (500 ml) of camel’s raw milk daily, helps improve blood sugar levels.

Although studies have proved that raw camel milk is both healthy and safe, it is still suggested to speak with a doctor before ingesting camel milk because it includes high quantities of vitamin K and other minerals that in large quantities could be harmful to the body.