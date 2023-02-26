Foods that can help in migraine

Due to a stressful life, almost every individual has severe headaches which turns into serious medical conditions like migraine. If you are also someone who suffers with the condition, this article can help you but make sure that even with these foods, it is very important to not neglect any medication given by your healthcare professional. Take a look at these foods.

Water and juices

Dehydration is frequently a migraine cause. Drinking water, lemon water, ginger tea, or juices produced from fruits and vegetables like amla or aloe vera will help migraine sufferers stay hydrated.

Green leafy vegetables

Antioxidants and nutrients like magnesium, which is crucial for maintaining healthy nerve and brain function, are abundant in green leafy vegetables. These are among the top migraine-relieving foods. Spinach and lettuce are examples of vegetables that can support healthy brain and nerve function.

Seeds and nuts

A healthy brain is maintained by eating seeds and nuts like almonds, which are highly rich in excellent fats and antioxidants like calcium and magnesium that can help relieve stress and relax nerves. It is important for a migraine patient to consume seeds and nuts on a regular basis.

Dark Chocolate

Magnesium, a component of dark chocolate, helps maintain hormonal equilibrium and lowers inflammation, two key factors in migraines. Dark chocolate is a great remedy for headaches that you frequently experience.

Fatty fish

Meals rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel, can aid to lessen migraine frequency and intensity. Some people see a reduction in migraine frequency thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty acids.