Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 2313 crore from Indian equities

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the Indian equity market so far in February. As per market experts, the pace of selling has slowed down compared to the previous month.

According to data released by NSDL, FPIs sold Rs 2,313 crore in domestic equities between February 1st to 24th. There are two more trading days left in February month. FPIs withdrew Rs 28,852 crore in January 2023. Year-to-date, FPIs outflow in the equity market is approximately Rs 31,165 crore.

Meanwhile, FPIs have stayed as net buyers in the debt market. So far in February, the inflow in the debt market is about Rs 2,819 crore. In January, the inflow was around Rs 3,531 crore.