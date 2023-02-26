Government school bus used to take followers to Kozhikode CPM march

Report says, CPM took its members to Kozhikode for their People’s Resistance March using a public school bus.

When it arrived in Kozhikode, the CPM march was conducted aboard the bus from the Government High School in Muthukad, Perambra.

Photos of a flex showing CPM state secretary MV Govindan tied across the front side of the bus have gone viral.

Congress, the opposition, has complained to the deputy director of education and demanded harsh punishment for utilising a state government facility for a party gathering.

The CPM’s ability to act whenever it pleases is guaranteed by the government’s stability, according to Congress Legislator T Siddique.