Hugh Jackman breaks the internet by announcing that he will return as Wolverine in the third Deadpool movie

Hugh Jackman of Australia literally broke the internet when he and his rival Ryan Reynolds revealed that he would play Wolverine once more in the third Deadpool film. In over two decades of dedicated performances, Jackman has delighted his audience, culminating (or so we were told at the time) with the masterpiece that was 2017’s Logan.

Although the focus of the film won’t be on Jackman, we will undoubtedly witness at least one more performance of him as Wolverine. The relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine will probably be covered.

Intensity, strength, and gruffness—all characteristics of the Wolverine character from the comics—were hallmarks of Jackman’s portrayal of the superhero. He was also known for his impressive physique, which he maintained through a rigorous diet and exercise regimen.

In a recent interview, Jackman opened up about how the role of Marvel mutant superhero took toll on his voice.

Jackman is currently wrapping up his run on Broadway in The Music Man before he will embark on shooting the third Deadpool movie, slated for a 2024 release. Deadpool 3 is set to release on September 6, 2024.