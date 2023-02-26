Indian Railways announces more special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run more special trains during the Holi festival. These trains have been deployed by central railways for Bhopal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Pune, Buxar, and Patna.

Full list:

Train number- 02191 from the Jabalpur-Danapur Holi Superfast Special train will leave Jabalpur at 08.05 hours on March 6 and reach Danapur at 08.45 hours the next day.

Train number- 02192 Danapur-Jabalpur Holi Superfast Special train will depart from Danapur at 11.30 am on March 7 and reach Jabalpur at 12.10 pm.

This festival special will stop at Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Shankargarh, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Arrah stations.

Train number- 02155 from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) to Danapur Holi Superfast Special train will leave Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) at 02.20 hours on March 5 and 12. It will reach Danapur at 08.45 hours the next day.

Train number- 02156 Danapur-Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) Holi Superfast Special train will leave Danapur at 11.30 am on March 6 and 13 and reach Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) at 05.50 am the next day.

The train will stop at Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, and Manikpur, Shankargarh.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Lucky winner takes home Dh10 million

Train number- 09817 Kota-Danapur Holi Express Special train will leave Kota at 09.50 hours on March 4 and 10 and reach Danapur at 08.45 hours the next day.

Train number- 09818 Danapur-Kota Holi Express special train will leave Danapur at 11.30 am on March 5 and 11 and reach Kota at 09.00 am the next day.

The train will stop at Baran, Chhabra Gugor, Ruthiyai, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Shankargarh, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

Train No. 09817/09818 Kota-Danapur-Kota Holi Special Train on March 4 and 10 will leave for Kota station at 09.50 hours and reach Danapur station at 08:45 PM.

Train number 09818 Danapur to Kota special train will depart from Danapur station at 11:30 PM and reach Kota station at 12:00 PM.

On March 5 and 12, train number 02155 from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) to Danapur Holi Superfast Special will depart from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) at 02.20 a.m. The following day at 08.45, it will arrive in Danapur.

On March 6, at 8:05 a.m., train number 02191 from the Jabalpur-Danapur Holi Superfast Special train will depart from Jabalpur and arrive in Danapur at 8:45 a.m.

On March 7, at 11.30 am, the 02192 Danapur-Jabalpur Holi Superfast Special train will leave Danapur and arrive in Jabalpur at 12.10 pm. Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Shankargarh, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Arrah stations will all have stops for this holiday special.

On March 5 and 11, the special train number 09818 known as the Danapur-Kota Holi Express will depart from Danapur at 11.30 am and arrive in Kota at 9:00 am the following day. The following stations are where the train will stop: Baran, Chhabra Gugor, Ruthiyai, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Shankargarh, and Prayagraj.