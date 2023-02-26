Indian Railways cancels 439 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has been fully cancelled 331 trains and partially cancelled 108 trains on February 26 (Sunday). These trains were cancelled due to several operational and maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01620 , 01623 , 01825 , 01826 , 02897 , 02898 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03565 , 03566 , 03649 , 03650 , 03657 , 03658 , 03659 , 03660 , 03661 , 03662 , 04129 , 04139 , 04169 , 04170 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04597 , 04598 , 04601 , 04633 , 04638 , 04647 , 04648 , 04651 , 04652 , 04793 , 04794 , 04916 , 04938 , 04959 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06018 , 06407 , 06408 , 06448 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06977 , 06980 , 07068 , 07577 , 07578 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08031 , 08032 , 08091 , 08094 , 08680 , 09107 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09114 , 09163 , 09164 , 09169 , 09170 , 09181 , 09182 , 09277 , 09278 , 09279 , 09280 , 09355 , 09356 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11425 , 11426 , 12082 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12531 , 12532 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12704 , 12821 , 12822 , 12833 , 12858 , 12891 , 12892 , 12977 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 13349 , 13350 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14331 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 16731 , 16732 , 16780 , 16861 , 17227 , 17252 , 17317 , 17318 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18010 , 18021 , 18022 , 18033 , 18034 , 18035 , 18614 , 18627 , 18628 , 18631 , 19109 , 19110 , 19119 , 19120 , 19614 , 19804 , 20411 , 20412 , 20602 , 20890 , 20909 , 20948 , 20949 , 22197 , 22305 , 22441 , 22442 , 22623 , 22897 , 22959 , 22960 , 22986 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement