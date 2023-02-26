DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railways cancels two pairs of trains to this city: Full list

Feb 26, 2023, 06:52 pm IST

Puri: The Indian Railways has cancelled 2 pairs of trains to Puri. These trains were cancelled due to non-interlocking work at Ranital Railway Station. Passengers who have booked their tickets in these trains  travelling to Jagannath Puri on March 6 and 7 will receive a full refund. Passengers are requested to verify the train number before leaving.

Train number- 12816, travelling from Anand Vihar Railway Station to Puri Nandan Kanan Express will end its journey at Gomoh Station and will not proceed further on March 6.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces more special trains: Full list 

Train number- 12875 travelling from Puri-Anand Vihar Nilanchal Express will leave for Puri and halt at Tatanagar, Muri, Bokaro, Chandrapura, and Gomoh stations. It will remain cancelled on March 7.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 26, 2023, 06:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button