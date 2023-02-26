Irish actress Evanna Lynch opens up about the anti-trans controversy surrounding JK Rowling

Irish actress Evanna Lynch, who played the role of dreamy and free-spirited young witch Lune Lovegood in Harry Potter movies, has opened up about the anti-trans controversy surrounding JK Rowling.

Rowling, the author of the Wizarding World series, has come under fire from activists and members of the trans community for comments she made on her blog and Twitter account that many people found insulting.

She claims that gender identity is incompatible with biological sex. ‘If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,’ a user tweeted. The lived reality of women around the world is lost if sex isn’t authentic. I am aware of and support transgender people, but many cannot have meaningful conversations about their life if the idea of sex is eliminated.’

Now, in an interview with The Telegraph, Lovegood said she feels Rowling has ‘always been to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society. The problem is that there’s a disagreement over who’s the most vulnerable. I do wish people would just give her more grace and listen to her.’

After Rowling’s alleged anti-trans statements, Lovegood had tweeted that it’s irresponsible for Rowling to ‘discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t. That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is.’