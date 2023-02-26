KAAPA case suspect fatally stabbed in Kollam

Late on Saturday night in Kunnikode, Kollam, a man who was wanted for violating the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) was fatally stabbed.

Riyas, often referred to as Pothu Riyas locally, has passed away.

Shihab, the offender, turned himself in to the authorities.

On Saturday night, about 11 p.m., the incident took place. According to authorities, the murder was caused by an argument over the auction of a meat booth.

A few days earlier, the two got into another argument, and Riyas attacked and stabbed Shihab as a result. The latter had reported this to the police in a complaint.

After the attack on Saturday, Riyas was transported to the medical college hospital, but he passed away en route, says the police.