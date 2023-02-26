Painting ‘Yashoda Krishna’ by Raja Ravi Varma sold for Rs 38 crore

Raja Ravi Varma’s artwork ‘Yashoda Krishna’ was auctioned off for Rs 38 crore at the Bombay Pundole Art Gallery. According to representatives of the gallery that held the auction, this was the highest price ever obtained for a Raja Ravi Varma artwork.

‘This might set a new record for paintings by Ravi Varma… No other picture by him that I am aware of has ever been sold for such a high sum,’ said Dadiba Pundole, director of the gallery. Who purchased the picture is unknown. He continued by saying that numerous people participated in the auction in person, on the phone, and online.

Lord Shiva and Family, a different painting by Ravi Varma, fetched Rs 16 crore at the auction. An artwork that showed the ‘death of Kamsa and youthful Krishna’ sold for Rs 4 crore. Other artworks were sold for a total of Rs 2.6 crore. A few years ago, the painting ‘Radha in the Moonlight’ by Raja Ravi Varma was auctioned off at the Pundole Art Gallery and sold for Rs 20 crore.

The painting ‘Yashoda Krishna’ was a part of Fritz Schleicher’s family collection. Fritz was a native of Germany and had purchased the Ravi Varma Press in Lonavala, Pune. At the auction, the painting’s original price of Rs 15 crore increased to Rs 38 crore.