Security personnel killed in IED blast

Ranchi: A head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed in a blast. Head constable Sanjay Lakra, belonging to CAF’s 16th battalion was martyred in improvised explosive device (IED) blast. The IED was planted by Maoists. The incident took place near Batum village in Narayanpur district in the state.

Chhattisgarh Armed Force personnel were patrolling in the area after getting specific information that the Maoists have put up banners in the area. When the patrolling team was advancing, Sanjay Lakra inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection which triggered the blast, leading to his death.

On Saturday, three police personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in the state’s Sukma district. On February 20, two policemen were killed in a Naxalite attack in Rajnandgaon district of the state.