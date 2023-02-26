Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament: India’s Govind Kumar Sahani, Anamika and Anupama enter final

Sofia: In boxing, India’s Govind Kumar Sahani, Anamika and Anupama entered the finals of the ongoing 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The 2022 Asian championships bronze medallist Govind Kumar Sahani defeated Luka Kublashvili of Georgia in the semi-finals of the men’s 48kg category by ‘4-1’. Govind will be facing the 2023 Asian U-22 Championships silver medallist Shodiyorjon Melikuziev of Uzbekistan in the final. Anamika defeated Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the 50kg category by ‘4-1’. She will next face Hu Meiyi of China.

Also Read: Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Australia to face South Africa today: Possible playing XI

Displaying stellar strength and landing accurate punches, Anupama defeated Jessica Bagley of Australia. She will now take on Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in the final of the 81kg category.