UP woman kills husband, stepsons for daughter to attain share in property: Police

Gorakhpur: A woman allegedly killed her husband and two stepsons here and then presented a fabricated version of the incident by informing police that they were being beaten up by unidentified assailants, officials said on Sunday. The woman was arrested after she confessed during police questioning that she killed them fearing that her daughter may not have any share in her husband’s property.

The incident took place late Saturday night and the woman informed police that two masked men were beating up her husband and children. When the police reached the house in Sahabganj, they found that her husband and two stepsons were lying in a blood-soaked bed. Police rushed them to hospital where doctors declared them dead. When police interrogated the woman, she admitted that she had killed them because her husband was not giving her a share in the property and had an ill intention towards her daughter, police said.

The woman, Neelam Gupta, was arrested and a case registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC, and recovered a sharp-edged knife and stick used in killing from the spot, they said. Neelam Gupta is the second wife of Awdhesh Gupta, and the two sons were from his first wife. After the death of his first wife, Awdhesh Gupta had married Neelam around a year ago.

