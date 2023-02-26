What caused Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI today in the Delhi liquor policy case

The CBI detained Manish Sisodia today after questioning him for more than eight hours regarding the Delhi liquor policy case. Sisodia is the deputy minister for Delhi. He is Delhi’s second minister to be taken into custody.

Here are the few points that led to the arrest

1.Manish Sisodia’s responses were deemed unsatisfactory by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

2.The CBI said in a statement that the ‘immediate case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister and In Charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for the year 2021–2022, and extending post tender benefits to private persons.’

3. Mr. Sisodia came at the CBI headquarters today at 11 am, and was questioned about alleged corruption in the now-cancelled Delhi liquor policy for nearly eight hours.

4.According to CBI authorities, the Aam Aadmi Party leader was questioned today about a number of excise policy-related topics, including his alleged connections to Dinesh Arora and other suspects included in the FIR and specifics of message exchanges from many phones.

5. According to agency representatives, the investigation’s team felt that Mr. Sisodia was not being cooperative.

6.They added that Manish Sisodia refused to provide the clarifications that officials had requested on important issues.