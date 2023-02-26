Wild elephant and tiger’s census will taken

The wild elephant population in the State will be counted. Along with this, the tigers in Wayanad will also be tallied. A K Saseendran, the Minister for Forests, announced that the field level survey for counting wild elephants will be carried out from May 17 to 19 and that information on the tigers in Wayanad would be gathered during the first week of April.

The choice was made at a meeting that Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh and senior staff attended, presided over by the head of the Forest department, Bennychan Thomas.

Under the direction of the Chief Wildlife Warden, an animal census will be conducted. The State’s nodal officer will be the Additional Principal Chief Conservator (Administration).

The effort will be coordinated by the field directors of the Periyar and Parambikulam tiger reserves. On April 17, the training will get underway. Also, volunteers will be a part of the training programme.

The Wayanad landscape, which includes a portion of the Kannur forest division, the wildlife sanctuaries of Aralam and Kottiyoor, a portion of the Wayand north and would divisions, and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, will be used for the tiger census.