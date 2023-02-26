Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Australia to face South Africa today: Possible playing XI

Cape Town: In cricket, defending champions Australia will face hosts South Africa in the finals of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The match will be played today at Newlands, Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa. The match will begin at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

Possible Playing XI:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 439 trains today: Full list

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba