Zebronics launches new Smart LED Projector in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Zebronics has introduced a new Smart LED Projector. The device named ‘ ZEB-PixaPlay 18’ comes in a vertical design. The projector is available at an introductory price of Rs.21,999 and will be available on Flipkart.

The ZEB-PixaPlay 18 has the capability to project a screen size of 508 cm. It comes with a powerful processor with internal 8GB storage.

It has a built-in powerful speaker that can be further enhanced with a wide range of Soundbars. The smart projector comes with dual-band wifi and wireless BT connectivity. It also comes with multiple input options like dual HDMI and dual USB. It also has an aux output port for audio.