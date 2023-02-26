Zebronics launches new Smart LED Projector in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Zebronics has introduced a new Smart LED Projector. The device named ‘ ZEB-PixaPlay 18’ comes in a vertical design. The projector is available at an introductory price of Rs.21,999 and will be available on Flipkart.
The ZEB-PixaPlay 18 has the capability to project a screen size of 508 cm. It comes with a powerful processor with internal 8GB storage.
Also Read: India slips to 43rd rank in Intellectual Property Rights Index by US Chambers of Commerce
It has a built-in powerful speaker that can be further enhanced with a wide range of Soundbars. The smart projector comes with dual-band wifi and wireless BT connectivity. It also comes with multiple input options like dual HDMI and dual USB. It also has an aux output port for audio.
Post Your Comments