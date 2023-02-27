A week after the CPM disavowed the murder suspect, Akash Thillankeri was arrested.

Akash Thillankeri, a supporter of the CPM and suspect in a murder, was detained in accordance with the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) (KAAPA) Act.

About 7 o’clock on Monday evening, Akash was taken into custody by the Muzhakkunnu Police in the neighbourhood.

Akash is the initial suspect in the February 12, 2018, slaying of Youth Congress activist Shuhaib at Edayannur in Kannur.

Several crimes recorded in Akash’s name during the previous four years, including the killings of Shuhaib and a local RSS activist, are said to be the basis for the arrest.