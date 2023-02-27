CBI requests 5-day custody of Delhi deputy CM Sisodia in the excise policy case

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was brought before a municipal court by the CBI, which has asked for five days of incarceration.

Sisodia was detained in connection with an excise policy-related corruption investigation.

Both inside and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts building, there was a strong security presence.

On Sunday night, the CBI detained Sisodia in connection with allegations of corruption in the creation and execution of the now-cancelled 2021–22 liquor policy.

Similarly, chaotic events were reported during an Aam Aadmi Party rally against the detention of Sisodia as police allegedly attempted to enter the party office.

Many AAP members were previously detained by the police for raising a commotion close to the BJP headquarters.

Police dissuaded AAP demonstrators from moving forward by sending out a strong contingent of officers and building barricades as they attempted to march towards the BJP office at DDU Marg.

But, when they refused to leave and attempted to scale barricades, police reacted quickly and apprehended a number of them.

Police officers were observed forcing and shoving AAP employees into buses. There were 10 to 15 buses available to transport party members.

‘False charges are brought against our leaders on a daily basis. People are being imprisoned if no proof can be found’ said national spokesperson and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.