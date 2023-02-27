Delhi High Court rejects petitions claiming that the ‘Agnipath scheme in national interest’

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a number of petitions that contested the Agnipath programme for armed forces recruitment. The plan was created, according to the court, in the interest of the nation and to ensure that the armed services have superior equipment.

The Agnipath initiative, which was introduced in June of last year, establishes guidelines for enlisting young people in the armed forces.

Participants in the programme must be between 17 and 21 years old, and their induction would last for four years. 25% of them are eligible for future regular service under the plan. Protests over the idea broke out in a number of states after it was revealed.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad stated today in response to a group of petitions opposing the scheme: ‘The initiative is made in the national interest and to guarantee that armed personnel are well equipped.’

The bench added that there was no justification for interfering with the Agnipath hiring plan while rendering its decision.

The court further clarified that such applicants do not have a right to seek enlistment while dismissing petitions relating to the armed forces’ recruitment procedure under specific prior ads. On December 15 of last year, the court had reserved its decision regarding the group of pleas.