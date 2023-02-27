Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz to simplify issuing of visas for Indian IT workers

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, stated on Sunday that his administration will make it simpler for Indian IT professionals to secure work visas. Initial feedback indicates that the concept would entail making it simpler for qualified IT workers to live and work in Germany with their families.

On Sunday in Bangalore, Scholz stated, ‘We aim to simplify the visa issuance process. In addition to legal modernization, we also plan to update the entire bureaucratic process.’

‘To meet the need for software development in Germany, we will require a large number of competent individuals.’

There is a shortage of skilled people in Germany. According to a DW News article from December of last year, the nation recruits at least 400,000 talented foreign employees each year.

The German chancellor added that it should be possible, initially, for people to arrive in Germany without having learnt the German language.

‘It is clear that anyone who comes to Germany as an IT specialist can first easily converse with all his or her colleagues in English, because many in Germany can speak English,’ Scholz said, adding that German could be learned later.

‘A lot of reform proposals have already been collected and we are continuing to work on them,’ Scholz added.

In Bengaluru, Scholz met officials and players from the Indian Premier League cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore.