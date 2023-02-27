Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone dies at the age of 66

Anthony Ciccone, Madonna’s older brother, passed away. Musician Joe Henry, who is wed to Melanie Ciccone, sister of Madonna, broke the news. Anthony was a ‘complicated character,’ according to Henry, who posted about his passing on Instagram on Saturday. He was 66.

‘Anthony Gerard Ciccone, my brother-in-law, left this earthly plane last evening,’ Henry said in the caption. ‘From the dawn of our lives in Michigan so many years ago when I was 15 years old, I’ve known him. Anthony was a complex guy, as brother Dave Henry (who shot this photo) acknowledges; and god knows: we got into arguments at times, as true brothers can.’

‘But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on,’ he continued. ‘But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.’

The news of Anthony’s demise has not been shared so far by Madonna’s representative. The pop star too has not reacted to the news.