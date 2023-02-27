On the anniversary of Savarkar’s passing, the chief minister of Goa visits the Andaman’s Cellular prison.

On Sunday, the 57th anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s passing, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid respect to him. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ Cellular Prison, where Savarkar had served a life sentence, was visited by the Goa CM.

In front of Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar and his followers from Maharashtra and Goa, Pramod Sawant also spoke to a crowd.

The Goa chief minister announced on Twitter that 101 lamps had been lit at the prison on the Islands to commemorate the event.

‘In order to pay respects at the Cellular Prison, 101 Diyas were lit. At the meeting, songs by Savarkar were sung. I consider myself fortunate to have the chance to attend such a ceremony in the sacred ground of India’s revolutionary freedom fighters’ Pramod Sawant, the CM, spoke.

Savarkar was a freedom fighter, well-known for his anti-British movements started in London, an activist, a reformer, and the author of books outlawed by the British Raj. He passed away on February 26, 1966, after beginning a month-long hunger strike.