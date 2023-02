On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast a record number of ballots.

On Monday, elections for the two northeastern states’ assemblies are taking place.

PM Modi tweeted, ‘I am urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in record numbers today, especially the young and first-time voters.’

On March 2, votes will be counted in the other two states besides Tripura.