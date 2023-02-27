Putin accuses members of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization of participating in conflict by supplying arms

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been accused of directly intervening in the conflict in Ukraine by arming that nation. According to Putin, the West intended to partition Russia.

The Russian president said that the West is ‘participating’ by supplying Ukraine tens of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons in an interview with Rossiya-1 that aired on Sunday.

‘This suggests that they are participating, albeit tangentially, in the atrocities being committed by the Kyiv administration,’ added Putin.

Putin also said that the West was trying to ‘dismember’ Russia in order to break it up into a number of smaller mini-states.

Putin said in the interview that the US and other NATO allies wanted to ‘inflict a strategic defeat on us [Russia]’ and also to ‘make our people suffer’. Putin added: ‘How can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?’

Putin spoke on the sidelines of a patriotic concert in Moscow, which was on Thursday on the eve of the first anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale offensive in Ukraine.