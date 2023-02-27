SAG Awards 2023: Checkout full list of winners here…

Washington: 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honour the year’s best acting performances. The award ceremony was streamed on Netflix’s official YouTube channel. The SAG Awards are widely seen as a preview to the Oscars, with all its top winners also going on to win Academy Awards last year.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ dominated the evening with four wins, according to Variety, a US-based media house. It nabbed the best ensemble prize at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. It also broke records, becoming the biggest film winner in the history of the show, sweeping nearly every category.

Check out the full list of winners here:-