A Himachal house catches fire, leaving a 70-year-old woman burn to death

Authorities informed that, a house fire in the Rampur neighbourhood of Shimla resulted in the burning alive of a 70-year-old woman.

They said the eight-room wooden house in Tharul Khalti in the Ranjori village was completely consumed by the enormous fire that started at approximately 2 am on Monday and spread quickly.

Due to the lack of a motorable route connecting the village, the fire tenders were unable to reach the location. DSP Chandershekher stated that the fire’s origin has not yet been determined.

Shukri Devi was the name of the victim who passed away in the tragedy.

Tehsildar Sarahan Bhim Singh stated that the revenue teams are evaluating the loss and that the impacted family has received immediate help.