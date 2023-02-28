AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, quits the Delhi Cabinet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia left the Delhi cabinet today. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, accepted their resignations and redistributed their departments.

According to AAP, the resignations were merely a ‘administrative action’ and in no way represented an admission of guilt. At least until the Delhi Budget next month, says party insiders, no new ministers would be appointed to the government.

Ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raj Kumar Anand were given responsibility for Manish Sisodia’s departments.

On Sunday, Manish Sisodia was detained on charges of corruption in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. He estimated that he would spend ‘7-8 months’ in jail before to being arrested.

As the Supreme Court rejected his appeal challenging his detention and advised him to first pursue a lower court, Mr. Sisodia wrote in his resignation letter, ‘I am stepping away until the charges against me are proven untrue.’