Delhi police file complaint after a child is sexually assaulted and beaten with belt

On February 24, according to police, a youngster in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri neighbourhood was allegedly sexually raped and severely belt-beaten by some others.

Police made an arrest in the case and filed a report under the 2012 Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

On social media, a video of the incident is circulating.

Delhi Police says that ‘They have learned about this video and are pursuing legal action. The initial investigation found that two groups—supposed to be from different communities—had previously fought. We are currently looking into the situation.’

A complaint has been made in this regard, and the police are looking into the situation.