Etihad Airways announces temporary suspension of online check-in services

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced has announced suspension of online check-in services for some passengers. The air carrier announced that online check-in for guests travelling from global airports will be temporarily unavailable for 9 days in March.

The carrier said that it is switching its systems, and that this means passengers will not be able to check in online, except if they are travelling from Abu Dhabi. The services will be impacted from March 4 to March 12.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for eighth straight session

Passengers can still check in at the airport in person. Check-in will be open four hours before the flight departure time.