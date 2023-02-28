Florida Governor DeSantis revokes Disney World’s self-governing status within the Reedy Creek Improvement District

A law to revoke Disney World’s self-governing authority within the 39-square-mile Reedy Creek Improvement District was signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday (RCID). For many years, Walt Disney World has been given a unique governance zone that provides the firm authority similar to those of a state government.

Due to Florida Republican lawmakers’ harsh criticism of Disney World on Monday for opposing the state’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ statute and Parental Rights in Education law, Disney World’s special status is no longer valid.

The ‘Don’t Speak Gay’ rule from last year empowered parents to take legal action against schools if they think their child has received incorrect instruction on LGBTQ topics. Disney World expressed its opposition to the law saying it is anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

In retaliation, DeSantis on Monday ended Disney World’s ‘corporate kingdom’ with the new law and put the company’s self-governing district under state control. After the signing of the bill into law, a five-member board will be appointed to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida.